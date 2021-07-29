Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Intapp stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

