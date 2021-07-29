Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Shares of INTA opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

