Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

IART stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $71.09. 417,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,446. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

