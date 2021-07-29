Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading 3.3% Higher

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74. 4,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

