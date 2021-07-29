Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

