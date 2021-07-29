Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $122.41 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 87644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

