Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ICP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,253 ($29.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.14.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.