International Business Machines Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.