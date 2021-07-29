International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.67 billion. International Paper posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.