International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON IPF traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.80 ($1.85). 536,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93).

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

