Intrust Bank NA Sells 313 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

SWKS stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,625. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

