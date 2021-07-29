Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $14.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.00. 486,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

