Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 44,926 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $14.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

