Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 44,926 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $14.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
