Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.03

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

