Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 79.5% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

