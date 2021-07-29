Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 313,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.