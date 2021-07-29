Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,468 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 491 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 71,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,748. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

