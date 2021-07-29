Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,105 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,531% compared to the typical volume of 194 put options.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18,540.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 61,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

