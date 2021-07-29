Invst LLC Buys Shares of 4,647 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 919.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

DaVita stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.99. 13,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,429. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

