Invst LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.40. The stock had a trading volume of 221,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

