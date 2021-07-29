ION Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $356,542.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00213795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,629,725 coins and its circulating supply is 13,729,725 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

