Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

