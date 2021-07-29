Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.89.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
