iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

IRTC opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.