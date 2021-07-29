iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. iRobot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$3.150 EPS.

IRBT stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 2,741,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.43. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.