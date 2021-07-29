IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

SBUX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 316,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.