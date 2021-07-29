IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.28. 67,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.91.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

