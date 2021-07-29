IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 702,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.