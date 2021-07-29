ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

IS opened at $8.46 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

