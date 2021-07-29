iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.69

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 1005600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

