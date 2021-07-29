iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 196.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,586,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.71 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

