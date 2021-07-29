iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 2,246,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

