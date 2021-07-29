iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $166.81 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

