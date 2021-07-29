iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $55,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

