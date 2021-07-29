iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,566,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.94 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $83.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

