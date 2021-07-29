iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Head-To-Head Analysis

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iSun alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A CMC Materials 2 1 4 0 2.29

CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than iSun.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 4.09 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -47.40 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.71 $142.83 million $7.47 18.95

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39% CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23%

Summary

CMC Materials beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.