Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.