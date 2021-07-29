Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 32,746,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 389,430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.