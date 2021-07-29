Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Trading Up 35.9%

Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)’s share price was up 35.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

About Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers.

