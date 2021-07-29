JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 512,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,918. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

