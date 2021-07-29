Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 105.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMTX stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

