Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

