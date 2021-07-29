Jane Street Group LLC Has $606,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MAAX stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21. VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.