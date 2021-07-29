Jane Street Group LLC Has $617,000 Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $77.26.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.