Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.