Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

