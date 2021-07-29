Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $235,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

