Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.