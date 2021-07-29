Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

KMB stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

