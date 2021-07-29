Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTM. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 1,715,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,689. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

