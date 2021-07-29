Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $583.35 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

